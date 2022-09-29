The Met Office has issued their weather forecast as Hurricane Ian sweeps across the American west coast sending a wave of low pressure towards the United Kingdom.

Hurricane Ian, peaking as a category four storm, reached Cuba on Tuesday, knocking out the country’s power grid and killing two people.

The hurricane reached Florida on Wednesday with winds peaking at more than 150mph, causing severe flooding leaving millions without electricity.

But as it moves inland it’s losing power and is currently a category one storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale with winds around 60mph.

Hurricane Ian has left whole neighbourhoods in Florida underwater as it brought torrential rain and stormy weather to the state

Chris Almond, Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “This will bring a much wetter and windier spell than we’ve seen so far this autumn, but nothing that is unusual for the time of year.

“The fast-moving system will bring strong gale force winds, locally in excess of 60mph, and heavy rain into the northwest before pushing quickly southeast through the day. We could see some minor impacts, such as surface water flooding or minor wind damage, as well as some short-lived impacts on ferry crossings, especially in exposed areas of western Scotland and eastern areas of Northern Ireland. Later in the day, parts of southeast England could experience winds of around 55mph, which may impact the English Channel too.”

While the strongest winds won’t reach Leeds, we’re still in for some heavy rain and stronger winds throughout the weekend to come.

What’s the Met Office weather forecast for Leeds on Friday?

Increasingly cloudy throughout the day with occasional heavy rain and some strong winds from the west.

The afternoon and evening will probably be clearer and with a maximum temperature of 14° C.

What’s the Met Office weather forecast for Leeds on Saturday and Sunday?

The strong winds will continue throughout Saturday and there is a risk of some scattered showers during the day with temperatures of around 15° C.