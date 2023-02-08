Many areas of the UK, including Leeds, continue to face freezing temperatures this week, prompting speculation a major snowstorm like the 2018 ‘Beast from the East’ could make a comeback.

Although the Met Office has dismissed chances of a repeat of the brutal snowy conditions, temperatures will drop again this week, with Leeds set to face temperatures as low as -4C tonight (February 8).

According to the forecasters , it is unlikely another Beast from the East will happen, as the cold spell will be “typical” of early February, with some frosty nights and colder days. This, they said, is part of a minor Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW) , which occurred in January that saw a cold snap for most parts of the country.

The Met Office said the SSW often makes the jet stream meander more, which can lead to a large area of blocking high pressure over northern Europe, including the UK. This blocking high pressure can lead to cold, dry weather in the north of Europe, including the UK, with mild, wet and windy conditions more likely for southern areas of the continent.

However, this is not always the case and impacts on UK weather can also be benign when an SSW occurs. They said: “It is most likely this cold spell will be typical of early February, with some frosty nights and colder days, but with daytime temperatures in mid or low single figures, lowest in the south and east.

“However, there is a small chance – around 15% – that we may see an even colder, longer-lasting, and more widespread spell of very cold weather with the possibility of some impacts from wintry weather. This scenario is dependent on just where the high-pressure settles in relation to the UK.

“At the moment, it looks like we will see a gradual return, within just a few days, to milder conditions as wet and windy weather pushes across the country from the north and west. However, if the colder scenario does develop, the return to milder and unsettled weather could be slower for the south and east of the UK."

Leeds weather forecast

Below is the weather forecast for Leeds this week, according to the Met Office .

Will it snow in Leeds this week?

Today (Wednesday, February 8)

Fine and dry with hazy sunshine for much of the day. Turning increasingly cloudy from the northwest later. Light winds through the morning strengthening during the afternoon, perhaps turning quite blustery at times. Maximum temperature 9C.

Tonight

Cloud thickening through the evening with a band of rain affecting most parts before midnight. Skies clearing after midnight with all parts becoming dry. A sharp frost developing in places. Minimum temperature -4C.

Thursday (Thursday, February 9)

After a fine sunny morning cloud will increase from the west, perhaps with the odd spot of light rain over the hills. Maximum temperature 8C.

The Met Office says it is unlikely that ‘The Beast From The East’ will return

Outlook for Friday (February 10) to Sunday (February 12):

