Storm Babet brought a rough weekend gives way for calmer weather this week as water levels keep falling.

As the weekend saw high water levels, with River Aire breaking its embankment on numerous locations across Leeds, water levels are slowly returning back to normal over the next few days.

On Sunday (October 22) evening, the Environmental Agency's flood alert remained for the Middle River Aire catchment, affecting areas close to the river from Stockbridge to Castleford, including Bradford Beck, Oulton Beck and Kippax Beck.

The alert was in place as water levels in areas adjacent to the river, such as flood storage areas, remain relatively high. The Agency's incident room is open and will be for the next couple of days.

A flood alert around River Aire remained in place on Sunday evening. Picture by Tony Johnson

Today (Monday October 23) is looking to remain mainly dry but cloudy across Leeds, with temperatures peaking at around 13 degrees.

This does however come after a colder night, where some areas in Yorkshire might drop below zero degrees.

