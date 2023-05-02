If you’ve been granted an extra day off work next week to celebrate King Charles’s coronation you might be wondering what the weather will be like in Leeds for the celebrations. Whether you’re desperate to get the barbecue out, or you’re planning a street party - we have rounded up what you can expect the weather to be like for the May bank holiday in Leeds.

The King’s coronation will commence on Saturday, May 6. However, the bank holiday will be on Monday, May 8 - giving workers an extra day off.

This year people in the UK will have three bank holidays in May due to the usual early bank holiday, the added King’s coronation weekend, and then the late May day on May 29. The King’s coronation will be the second of the three.

According to the Met Office, people in Leeds are in for a mixed bag this weekend as forecasters predict wind, rain clouds and sunny intervals from Thursday, May 4. We have rounded up the full weather forecast for the May bank holiday weekend.

King Charles’ coronation is due to take place this weekend - here’s what the weather will be like in Leeds

Leeds Met Office weather - King’s coronation bank holiday

The Met Office website says from Thursday, May 4 winds will strengthen with clouds before breaking into sunny intervals. However, rain is expected to spread later into the evening. On Friday, May 5 people in Leeds can expect sunny spells with rain showers and wind easing.

On Saturday, May 6 sunshine and heavy showers are expected in Leeds

Leeds weather - King’s coronation - Monday

People in the UK will have Monday off work if granted by their employer due to the King’s coronation. If you’re pondering on what to do with your spare time, knowing what the weather is like might help.