Leeds weather: Met Office extends yellow weather warning for snow and ice as 'severe frosts' expected
The city has been blasted by freezing cold temperatures throughout the week – and that’s set to continue tomorrow (January 18) according to the Met Office, as a yellow weather warning has been extended.
Initially, the warning was only set to last until midnight. But now, experts have pushed the caution back until Thursday at 12pm after predicting wintry showers across the region, which could cause icy patches.
This means that there could be “travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers” in some areas, as well as power cuts and possible delays or cancellations to trains and flights.
There’s also a chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces across Yorkshire and the Humber, experts have warned.
In the same region, snow showers may lead to some travel disruption tomorrow morning.
For people in Leeds, it will be a dry start to the day with the sun shining, but remaining very cold. As explained, there could be some wintry showers causing icy patches. Overnight, the city should prepare for “severe frosts”.
On Friday, it will continue to be very cold, with sunshine and severe frosts. There’s the possibility of ice with possible isolated snow showers too. It will become “markedly less cold” through Saturday and Sunday, but increasingly wet and very windy.