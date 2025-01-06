Leeds weather: Live updates as heavy snow causes chaos across city
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Driving conditions remain challenging for motorists while dozens of schools have announced closure plans for today. This live blog aims to keep you up to date with latest weather related news from across the city and beyond. Keep checking back for updates - and stay safe.
January 6 - Live weather updates for Leeds
Met Office latest
Latest from Leeds Bradford Airport
Bu service changes
Full list of school closures across city
Heavy snow continues to cause disruption across Leeds with a number of schools closed.
Here is an at a glance guide to the dozens of schools which have closed owing to the bad weather:
https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/weather/full-list-of-school-closures-across-city-as-heavy-snow-causes-chaos-4930927
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.