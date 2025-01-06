Live

Leeds weather: Live updates as heavy snow causes chaos across city

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 6th Jan 2025, 08:52 GMT
Heavy snow continued to cause widespread disruption across Leeds today.

Driving conditions remain challenging for motorists while dozens of schools have announced closure plans for today. This live blog aims to keep you up to date with latest weather related news from across the city and beyond. Keep checking back for updates - and stay safe.

January 6 - Live weather updates for Leeds

09:12 GMT

Met Office latest

09:07 GMT

Latest from Leeds Bradford Airport

09:06 GMT

Bu service changes

08:59 GMT

Full list of school closures across city

Heavy snow continues to cause disruption across Leeds with a number of schools closed.

Here is an at a glance guide to the dozens of schools which have closed owing to the bad weather:

https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/weather/full-list-of-school-closures-across-city-as-heavy-snow-causes-chaos-4930927

