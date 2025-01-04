Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds is set to be hit by snow this weekend as the Met Office issues a warning to residents.

An amber weather warning is in place covering Leeds that lasts from 9pm on Saturday and all the way through Sunday. There is also a yellow warning for ice covering the same time period.

The Met Office has said that the city can expect between three and seven centimetres of snow and that travel will be affected.

During the warning period, the weather service also advises that heavy snow and freezing rain may disrupt transport, mobile phone coverage, and power supply.

Leeds forecast for Saturday, January 4

6am - 1C, Partly cloudy night

7am - 7C, Partly cloudy night

8am - 2C, Partly cloudy night

9am - 2C, Sunny intervals

10am - 3C, Sunny intervals

11am - 3C, Sunny intervals

12pm - 4C, Sunny intervals

1pm - 4C, Sunny intervals

2pm - 4C, Sunny intervals

3pm - 4C, Sunny intervals

4pm - 3C, Cloudy

5pm - 3C, Cloudy

6pm - 3C, Cloudy

7pm - 2C, Cloudy

8pm - 2C, Cloudy

9pm - 2C, Overcast

10pm - 2C, Sleet shower

11pm - 2C, Light snow

Forecast for Saturday, January 5

3am - 1C, Heavy snow

6am - 0C, Sleet shower

9am - 0C, Sleet shower

12pm - 1C, Sleet shower

3pm - 2C, Heavy rain

6pm - 2C, Heavy rain

9pm - 2C, Light rain