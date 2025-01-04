Leeds weather: Hour-by-hour weekend forecast as amber warning for snow and ice in place on Saturday and Sunday
An amber weather warning is in place covering Leeds that lasts from 9pm on Saturday and all the way through Sunday. There is also a yellow warning for ice covering the same time period.
The Met Office has said that the city can expect between three and seven centimetres of snow and that travel will be affected.
During the warning period, the weather service also advises that heavy snow and freezing rain may disrupt transport, mobile phone coverage, and power supply.
Leeds forecast for Saturday, January 4
- 6am - 1C, Partly cloudy night
- 7am - 7C, Partly cloudy night
- 8am - 2C, Partly cloudy night
- 9am - 2C, Sunny intervals
- 10am - 3C, Sunny intervals
- 11am - 3C, Sunny intervals
- 12pm - 4C, Sunny intervals
- 1pm - 4C, Sunny intervals
- 2pm - 4C, Sunny intervals
- 3pm - 4C, Sunny intervals
- 4pm - 3C, Cloudy
- 5pm - 3C, Cloudy
- 6pm - 3C, Cloudy
- 7pm - 2C, Cloudy
- 8pm - 2C, Cloudy
- 9pm - 2C, Overcast
- 10pm - 2C, Sleet shower
- 11pm - 2C, Light snow
Forecast for Saturday, January 5
- 3am - 1C, Heavy snow
- 6am - 0C, Sleet shower
- 9am - 0C, Sleet shower
- 12pm - 1C, Sleet shower
- 3pm - 2C, Heavy rain
- 6pm - 2C, Heavy rain
- 9pm - 2C, Light rain
