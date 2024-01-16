A weather warning remains in place in Leeds today (January 16) as snow is expected in higher parts of the region.

The Met Office has warned that disruption is likely across a swathe of the country, with snow showers having the potential to merge into longer spells of wintery weather.

Forecasters say there could be “travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers”, as well as power cuts and possible delays or cancellations to trains and flights.

There’s also a chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, experts have warned.

The Met Office's yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place in Leeds today (January 16).

It comes as people in the region face a bright but cold morning today, with widespread frost expected. That’s set to be the case all day in Leeds, although snow is expected to be confined to areas of high ground – including further afield across the Pennines.

It will be a cold and cloudy evening, with a mix of light rain and snow, again in higher places, and widespread sharp frosts across the region. By dawn, cold icy frosts are expected to develop.

Then, tomorrow will start as a very cold day with widespread frost and ice, although there will be “a good deal of winter sunshine” later on. It will also be fairly breezy.

Here is the full hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds today –