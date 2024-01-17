A weather warning for snow and ice is still in force, as Leeds is set for another “crisp and cold” day.

It has been a freezing few days for people in the city so far this week – and that will continue today (January 17), according to the Met Office.

Forecasters have predicted a cold start in Leeds, but it will be broken up with long periods of sunshine throughout the morning.

However, the yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains across a swathe of the UK, with snow showers having the potential to merge into longer spells of wintery weather.

The Met Office has said that a "severe frost" is possible in Leeds today (January 17) as a yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place. Photo: Gary Longbottom.

Forecasters say this means there could be “travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers” in some areas, as well as power cuts and possible delays or cancellations to trains and flights.

There’s also a chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, experts have warned.

In Leeds, it will stay cold and sunny into the afternoon with some “raw winds” – and further afield there could be isolated wintry flurries, possibly towards coastal areas, with some icy patches. The maximum temperature will be 1°C.

Tonight will be another very cold night for the city with “a severe frost possible”.

Then, tomorrow will start as a sunny but very cold day, with the possibility of some more icy patches.

Here is the full hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds today –