Sunny intervals will be dominating Wednesday's weather forecast while risks of isolated showers are forecast.

Sunnier weather is finally here, as the Met Office forecast a dry and warmer Wednesday (August 16) in Leeds.

Yorkshire and Humber will remain mostly dry, although some areas closer to the coast may wake up to lower clouds and foggy patches.

There will be sunny intervals in Leeds today.

But in Leeds, lunchtime is looking to be mainly sunny with temperatures at around 20C, before clouds once again roll in and are likely to linger for much of the day.

Temperatures are forecast to remain around 20 to 22 degrees for much of the afternoon and into the evening, before becoming somewhat more cloudier into Thursday with risks of showers around lunchtime.

Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast in Leeds for Wednesday August 16, according to the Met Office: