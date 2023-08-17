Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as Met Office predicts a cloudy start before a sunny evening

A cloudy day will give way to a sunny evening with temperatures balancing around 20C on Thursday.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 17th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

Warmer weather is likely to stay with us a while longer as the Met Office is forecasting a dry Thursday (August 17), and the upcoming weekend is looking to remain much in the same fashion.

Leeds is waking up to low clouds and foggy patches gradually clearing throughout the morning with sunny spells breaking through the clouds late morning and into the early afternoon. 

Sunny intervals make way for a clear and sunny evening in Leeds.
Sunny intervals make way for a clear and sunny evening in Leeds.
As the evening approaches, the clouds are likely to disperse altogether for a couple of hours of sun and temperatures reaching 22C.

Clouds are making their way in once again in the evening, with partially cloudy to cloudy skies into the night.

Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast in Leeds for Thursday August 17, according to the Met Office:

  • 05am: Cloudy, 16°C
  • 06am: Cloudy, 16°C
  • 07am: Cloudy, 16°C
  • 08am: Cloudy, 17°C
  • 09am: Cloudy, 17°C
  • 10am: Cloudy, 18°C
  • 11am: Sunny intervals, 19°C
  • Noon: Sunny intervals, 20°C
  • 1pm: Sunny intervals,21°C
  • 2pm: Sunny intervals, 21°C
  • 3pm: Cloudy, 22°C
  • 4pm: Cloudy, 21°C
  • 5pm: Sunny, 21°C
  • 6pm: Sunny, 20°C
  • 7pm: Sunny, 19°C
  • 8pm: Sunny intervals, 18°C
  • 9pm: Partly cloudy, 17°C
  • 10pm: Coudy, 16°C
  • 11pm: Cloudy, 16°C
