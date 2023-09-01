A cloudy but mostly dry weekend will give way for a sunny week ahead.

As we leave summer behind and enter September, Leeds prepare for colder and darker days once again.

Luckily, the Met Office weather forecast predicts a few more warmer days before mittens and scarves will have to come out of winter storage.

A mixed forecast for Leeds will see cloudy but mostly dry weather for this Friday and into the weekend.cc Bruce Rollinson

Today (Friday September 1), is likely to be the coldest day of the weekend, with cloudy skies set to dominate the forecast and temperatures not reaching above 17C.

On Saturday, however, the sun is likely to come out of the clouds for a few hours around midday, with degrees reaching around 21C at the most.

Sunday is once again forecast to be dominated by clouds and temperatures around 23C, but as the evening comes, the skies are expected to clear up and give way for a sunny next week.

