Leeds weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as Met Office issues yellow warning for torrential rain
Following a wet day today (Saturday June 22), Sunday is expected to be a washout – with downpours forecast throughout the day. Forecasters have warned the rain is likely to cause some disruption, particularly to outdoor events.
The yellow weather warning is in place for the entire day on Sunday. Spray and areas of standing water on roads will make travel times longer, while bus and train services will likely be affected with journey times taking longer, too.
The Met Office has warned drivers that it is safer not to travel tomorrow. If the journey is necessary, drivers should slow down, use main roads and dipped headlights, and keep a bigger gap between the vehicle in front.
Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds on Sunday
6am – heavy rain – 15C
7am – heavy rain – 15C
8am – heavy rain – 15C
9am – heavy rain – 15C
10am – heavy rain – 15C
11am – heavy rain – 16C
noon – heavy rain – 16C
1pm – heavy rain – 16C
2pm – heavy rain – 16C
3pm – light rain – 16C
4pm – light rain – 16C
5pm – light rain – 16C
6pm – heavy rain – 15C
7pm – light rain – 15C
8pm – light rain – 15C
9pm – light rain – 14C
10pm – cloudy – 14C
11pm – cloudy – 14C