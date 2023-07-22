Following a wet day today (Saturday June 22), Sunday is expected to be a washout – with downpours forecast throughout the day. Forecasters have warned the rain is likely to cause some disruption, particularly to outdoor events.

The yellow weather warning is in place for the entire day on Sunday. Spray and areas of standing water on roads will make travel times longer, while bus and train services will likely be affected with journey times taking longer, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office has warned drivers that it is safer not to travel tomorrow. If the journey is necessary, drivers should slow down, use main roads and dipped headlights, and keep a bigger gap between the vehicle in front.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain in Leeds on Sunday (Photo by James Hardisty/National World)

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds on Sunday

6am – heavy rain – 15C

7am – heavy rain – 15C

8am – heavy rain – 15C

9am – heavy rain – 15C

10am – heavy rain – 15C

11am – heavy rain – 16C

noon – heavy rain – 16C

1pm – heavy rain – 16C

2pm – heavy rain – 16C

3pm – light rain – 16C

4pm – light rain – 16C

5pm – light rain – 16C

6pm – heavy rain – 15C

7pm – light rain – 15C

8pm – light rain – 15C

9pm – light rain – 14C

10pm – cloudy – 14C