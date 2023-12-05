Leeds is braced for a battering of heavy rain this morning (November 5) following persistent showers overnight.

The city can expect wet weather for much of the morning, according to the Met Office, with sleet in parts that will gradually edge southwards.

People have been warned that the showers will remain heavy until around 10am when they will ease slightly – although the rain will continue across Leeds until at least noon.

When it finally stops, it will remain a cloudy and wintery day.

Ice and frost may set in overnight, which will mean a cold and crisp start to tomorrow morning with fog cloaking the city’s skyline.

Then, people in Leeds can expect a slightly less cold – although increasingly wet – few days.

Today’s maximum temperature will be 6C at around midday and the minimum temperature will be 3C from around 8pm until midnight.

Here is the full hour-by-hour weather forecast for Leeds today