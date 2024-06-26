Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds is in for another scorcher today (June 26) with sun forecast all day - as temperatures are set to beat parts of Portugal.

Temperatures will reach highs of 27°C, according to the Met Office. That is hotter than in Faro, which will only reach 23°C.

It comes as a yellow health alert from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) remains in place for most of England.

The warning means that weather conditions could pose a risk to vulnerable people, with some suggesting that the temperatures could reach the Met Office's criteria for it to be designated a heatwave.

There could also be some minor impacts as a result of the heat, such as travel disruptions.

In Leeds, forecasters said it would stay dry with “some fair weather” and will be “very warm”.

Here is the full weather forecast for today -

Hour-by-hour Leeds weather forecast