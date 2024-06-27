Leeds weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as health alert remains in place with city set for another hot day
Forecasters have predicted temperatures of up to 23°C today (June 27), which is not the highest seen this week - although the Met Office has said there will be "sunny spells", particularly in the morning.
Earlier this week, a yellow health alert from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) came into force across most of England.
It meant that weather conditions could pose a risk to vulnerable people and that the heat may cause minor disruptions, such as travel issues. The alert remains in place until 5pm today.
In Leeds, forecasters said that clouds will build into the afternoon and it could be windy.
Here is the full weather forecast for today -
Hour-by-hour Leeds weather forecast
- 9am - 17°C, Cloudy
- 10am - 18°C, Cloudy
- 11am - 19°C, Sunny intervals
- 12pm - 20°C, Cloudy
- 1pm - 20°C, Sunny intervals
- 2pm - 20°C, Cloudy
- 3pm - 19°C, Cloudy
- 4pm - 19°C, Sunny intervals
- 5pm - 19°C, Cloudy
- 6pm - 18°C, Sunny intervals
- 7pm - 17°C, Sunny
- 8pm - 16°C, Sunny intervals
- 9pm - 16°C, Sunny
- 10pm - 15°C, Clear
- 11pm - 15°C, Cloudy
