News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Leeds weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as a snowy city braces itself for the big freeze

Leeds is set to shiver under a blanket of heavy snow as freezing temperatures take an icy grip on the city.

By YEP newsroom
21 hours ago - 1 min read

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice after heavy snow fall overnight. So what can residents expect over the coming hours and overnight? Check out an hour by hour forecast from the Met Office.

12pm – Sunny, 3 degrees

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

1pm – Sunny, 4 degrees

Pictured is Hamed Alsubhi having fun sledging in Roundhay Park. PIC: James Hardisty
Pictured is Hamed Alsubhi having fun sledging in Roundhay Park. PIC: James Hardisty
Pictured is Hamed Alsubhi having fun sledging in Roundhay Park. PIC: James Hardisty

2pm – Sunny, 4 degrees

3pm – Sunny, 4 degrees

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

4pm – Sunny, 4 degrees

5pm – Sunny, 3 degrees

6pm – Clear night, 4 degrees

7pm – Clear night, 1 degrees

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

8pm – Clear night, 0 degrees

9pm – Clear night, 0 degrees

10pm – Clear night, -1 degrees

11pm – Clear night, -1 degrees. Feels like -4 degrees

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

12pm – Clear night, -2 degrees

1am – Clear night, -2 degrees

2am – Clear night -2 degrees

3am – Partly cloudy, -2 degrees

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

4am – Party cloudy, -3 degrees

5am – Partly cloudy, -3 degrees

6am – Party cloudy, -3 degrees

7am – Sunny intervals, -2 degrees

LeedsMet Office