Leeds weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as a snowy city braces itself for the big freeze
Leeds is set to shiver under a blanket of heavy snow as freezing temperatures take an icy grip on the city.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice after heavy snow fall overnight. So what can residents expect over the coming hours and overnight? Check out an hour by hour forecast from the Met Office.
12pm – Sunny, 3 degrees
1pm – Sunny, 4 degrees
2pm – Sunny, 4 degrees
3pm – Sunny, 4 degrees
4pm – Sunny, 4 degrees
5pm – Sunny, 3 degrees
6pm – Clear night, 4 degrees
7pm – Clear night, 1 degrees
8pm – Clear night, 0 degrees
9pm – Clear night, 0 degrees
10pm – Clear night, -1 degrees
11pm – Clear night, -1 degrees. Feels like -4 degrees
12pm – Clear night, -2 degrees
1am – Clear night, -2 degrees
2am – Clear night -2 degrees
3am – Partly cloudy, -2 degrees
4am – Party cloudy, -3 degrees
5am – Partly cloudy, -3 degrees
6am – Party cloudy, -3 degrees
7am – Sunny intervals, -2 degrees