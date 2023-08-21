Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds weather: Hour-by-hour as Met Office forecasts a sunny start to the week before rain returns

Sunny weather with some light showers starts off this week as Monday sees temperatures above 20C.

Dennis Morton
Published 21st Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

Leeds is starting off this week with a warm and sunny Monday (August 21) with only a small risk of light showers.

The Met Office is however forecasting a rather breezy day, which can make it feel a little bit colder.

Leeds will be mostly sunny this Monday. Photo: Simon Hulme.Leeds will be mostly sunny this Monday. Photo: Simon Hulme.
But despite the risk of some light showers in the afternoon, temperatures are set to reach 23-24 degrees.

The weather is predicted to remain dry for most of the week, before once again turning wetter as the August Bank Holiday weekend approaches, which is bad news for anyone heading to Bramham Park for this year’s Leeds Festival.

Here is the Leeds hour-by-hour weather forecast for Monday August 21, as provided by the Met Office

  • 05am: Clear night,14°C
  • 06am: Clear night, 14°C
  • 07am: Sunny day, 14°C
  • 08am: Sunny day, 16°C
  • 09am: Sunny day, 17°C
  • 10am: Sunny day, 19°C
  • 11am: Sunny day, 20°C
  • Noon: Sunny day, 21°C
  • 1pm: Sunny day, 22°C
  • 2pm: Sunny day, 23°C
  • 3pm: Sunny day, 23°C
  • 4pm: Light shower, 23°C
  • 5pm: Light shower, 22°C
  • 6pm: Sunny, 22°C
  • 7pm: Sunny intervals, 21°C
  • 8pm: Light shower, 20°C
  • 9pm: Clear night, 19°C
  • 10pm: Partly cloudy, 18°C
  • 11pm: Clear night, 18°C
