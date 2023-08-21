Sunny weather with some light showers starts off this week as Monday sees temperatures above 20C.

Leeds is starting off this week with a warm and sunny Monday (August 21) with only a small risk of light showers.

The Met Office is however forecasting a rather breezy day, which can make it feel a little bit colder.

Leeds will be mostly sunny this Monday. Photo: Simon Hulme.

But despite the risk of some light showers in the afternoon, temperatures are set to reach 23-24 degrees.

The weather is predicted to remain dry for most of the week, before once again turning wetter as the August Bank Holiday weekend approaches, which is bad news for anyone heading to Bramham Park for this year’s Leeds Festival.

Here is the Leeds hour-by-hour weather forecast for Monday August 21, as provided by the Met Office: