Advice has been given to allergen sufferers as high levels of pollen are expected to be felt in Leeds over the coming days.

The Met Office has issued a warning that there will be high levels of pollen in Leeds and across Yorkshire and the Humber today (Tuesday) and through the next three days.

Airborne allergens expert Max Wiseberg said it marks the peak of weed pollen season, adding: “Pollen counts have been low to medium for a few weeks, but if you are a hay fever sufferer watch out and be prepared; the first high counts of the weed pollen are here.”

Mr Wiseberg provided a number of tips on how to keep the hay fever at bay, including by taking antihistamines, keeping windows and doors closed and using nasal sprays and eye drops.