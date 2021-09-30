Leeds weather: Here's the full Met Office forecast as more heavy rain on the way
There is more heavy rain on the way today in Leeds, according to the Met Office forecast.
After a colder but largely dry day in the city on Wednesday, Thursday is expected to be another washout.
Outbreaks of rain, heavy in the morning, are expected until at least 2pm.
The showers will change to cloud for the rest of the afternoon, with no sunny spells forecast before darkness falls at 6.46pm.
It will be rather windy again, with temperatures around 15C.
But how does the weather look for the rest of the week?
Here is the long-range Met Office forecast for Leeds:
Friday to Sunday will be very unsettled, with showers or longer spells of rain, these sometimes heavy or thundery.
It will often be windy, with gales over the hills at times, perhaps generally very windy on Sunday.
The Met Office's long range forecast, which looks from Monday onwards to October 13, predicts an unsettled period of weather across the UK through the first part of this period.
Showers or longer spells of rain will affect many areas, these heavy at times, although some drier and brighter intervals are also likely. Strong winds are also possible in places.
Temperatures are likely to be below average.
During the second half of this period, conditions will probably remain somewhat unsettled in the North, with further showers or some longer spells of rain and potential for strong winds at times.
Temperatures will probably return to near average for most areas.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.