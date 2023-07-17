Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds weather: Heavy rain and thunder predicted as well as periods of sunshine on Monday

There is yet more adverse weather predicted for Leeds as the week gets underway.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 17th Jul 2023, 07:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 07:05 BST

It won’t be all bad though, as the Met Office forecasts that there will be periods of sunshine throughout this afternoon.

Dry weather with sunny intervals is predicted this morning (Monday) until 10pm, when the Met Office forecasts that there is a high chance of a heavy downpour of rain.

Then at 11am some thunder is predicted for an hour. It is forecast to be clear and dry from then on in though, with cloudy and sunny intervals forecast until 6pm.

A brief period of thunder is expected in Leeds this morningA brief period of thunder is expected in Leeds this morning
There’s then a three hour period of clear skies and sunshine from then until 9pm, when it’s set to become more cloudy before the night time.

The Met Office predicts that temperatures will peak in the afternoon at 19°.

