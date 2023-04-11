This evening, the Met Office has heavy rain forecast in Leeds until 9pm, after which there will be light showers continuing into the early morning. Strong winds are also predicted in the city, with wind gusts of 39mph forecasted for later this evening.

On the predicted winds that have resulted in a yellow warning, the Met Office writes: “A spell of strong winds later Tuesday afternoon and evening bringing the potential for some disruption.” It says that travel delays and loss of power are expected.

Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast in Leeds on Tuesday evening. Photo: James Hardisty

In its forecast for the rest of the week in Leeds and Yorkshire, the Met Office states: “Remaining unsettled through Wednesday with strong winds continuing. Frequent rain and heavy showers throughout the day with possible hail and thunder, wintry over high ground. Feeling cooler than previous days. Maximum temperature 9 °C.