Leeds weather: Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for city as Met Office issues yellow warning for parts of UK
Heavy rain is forecast in Leeds for this evening (Tuesday) following the bright and sunny periods that dominated the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.
The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds to batter the west coast of the UK into this evening. Two further yellow warnings are in place for the south coast and Northern Ireland tomorrow (Wednesday) and the Met Office predicts there will be “strong winds, showers and rain through much of the rest of the week” in Leeds and Yorkshire.
This evening, the Met Office has heavy rain forecast in Leeds until 9pm, after which there will be light showers continuing into the early morning. Strong winds are also predicted in the city, with wind gusts of 39mph forecasted for later this evening.
On the predicted winds that have resulted in a yellow warning, the Met Office writes: “A spell of strong winds later Tuesday afternoon and evening bringing the potential for some disruption.” It says that travel delays and loss of power are expected.
In its forecast for the rest of the week in Leeds and Yorkshire, the Met Office states: “Remaining unsettled through Wednesday with strong winds continuing. Frequent rain and heavy showers throughout the day with possible hail and thunder, wintry over high ground. Feeling cooler than previous days. Maximum temperature 9 °C.
"Strong winds, showers and rain continue through much of the rest of the week, although winds do ease on Friday. A fine day on Saturday, dry with sunny spells.”