News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
51 minutes ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
51 minutes ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
2 hours ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait
2 hours ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
2 hours ago Barclays confirm closure of 15 more bank branches across the UK

Leeds weather: Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for city as Met Office issues yellow warning for parts of UK

Heavy rain is forecast in Leeds for this evening (Tuesday) following the bright and sunny periods that dominated the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 11th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 16:56 BST

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds to batter the west coast of the UK into this evening. Two further yellow warnings are in place for the south coast and Northern Ireland tomorrow (Wednesday) and the Met Office predicts there will be “strong winds, showers and rain through much of the rest of the week” in Leeds and Yorkshire.

This evening, the Met Office has heavy rain forecast in Leeds until 9pm, after which there will be light showers continuing into the early morning. Strong winds are also predicted in the city, with wind gusts of 39mph forecasted for later this evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On the predicted winds that have resulted in a yellow warning, the Met Office writes: “A spell of strong winds later Tuesday afternoon and evening bringing the potential for some disruption.” It says that travel delays and loss of power are expected.

Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast in Leeds on Tuesday evening. Photo: James HardistyHeavy rain and strong winds are forecast in Leeds on Tuesday evening. Photo: James Hardisty
Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast in Leeds on Tuesday evening. Photo: James Hardisty

In its forecast for the rest of the week in Leeds and Yorkshire, the Met Office states: “Remaining unsettled through Wednesday with strong winds continuing. Frequent rain and heavy showers throughout the day with possible hail and thunder, wintry over high ground. Feeling cooler than previous days. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

"Strong winds, showers and rain continue through much of the rest of the week, although winds do ease on Friday. A fine day on Saturday, dry with sunny spells.”

LeedsMet OfficeHeavy rainYorkshireNorthern Ireland