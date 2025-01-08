Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds today woke up shivering as the big freeze led to another string of school closures and delayed start times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperatures plummeted as low as -7 degrees across the city overnight leaving difficult conditions for pedestrians and motorists.. Some schools have announced a delayed opening while others remain closed.

Here is the latest on delayed opening times and closure plans for each school:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allerton High School: Delayed start of 9.30am to allow staff and students to get in safely.

Benton Park School: A delayed start of 11am for students today due to unsafe site from the ice overnight.

Bishop Young Church of England Academy (formerly DYCA): Due to the icy conditions Bishop Young Academy will be having a delayed start for all students. Students should attend the Academy for 10.30am.

Bramley St Peter's CE Voluntary Aided Primary School: Hoping to open school from 10am. No breakfast club or after school club. We are continuing to assess the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broadgate Primary School: A delayed start and open at 10am to allow pupils and staff to travel safely to the site.

A woman walks through snow with the a backdrop of Oulton Church. | Simon Hulme

Brudenell Primary School: Due to icy conditions school will have a delayed start time of 10am

Burley St Matthias' C of E Voluntary Controlled Primary School: Delayed open until 10.00am to enable staff time to assess the safety of the site and take appropriate actions to make entry safe for children. Breakfast club cancelled.

Crawshaw Academy: Closed

Guiseley School: School opening at 10:30am unless students are sitting public exams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hugh Gaitskell Primary School: School will be opening at 10:30am to allow children and staff to travel safely to school.

Hunslet Moor Primary School: To ensure the safety of the children, families and staff, we will again have a delayed start to the school day. The school will be open from 10.00am. Updates will follow in the morning if needed after an assessment of the school site

Leeds City Academy: Delayed opening until 10:15am due to the adverse weather conditions to enable staff and students to travel safely to the academy. Further updates will follow once we have assessed the site.

Leeds East Academy: Delayed opening of 10:00am due to the adverse weather conditions to provide scope for staff and students to travel safely to the academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manston Primary School: School open as normal - registers extended to 10am.

Oulton Academy (formley known as Royds): Closed

Penny Field School: Closed

Pudsey Bolton Royd Primary School: The school will be open from 10.00am.

Pudsey Grammar School (Formerly known as Pudsey Grangefield):

Reason for Pudsey Grammar School (Formerly known as Pudsey Grangefield): Due to icy conditions we will have a delayed start for all students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pudsey Lowtown Primary School: Delayed start - school will open from 9.30am. Breakfast club will not be available.

Seven Hills Primary School: Closed. The roads around school have not been gritted and are particularly dangerous for all.

South SILC Broomfield Site: Main site closed.. Partnership sites- Windmill, Rodillian and White Rose exoected to be open dfrom 10am

Springwell Leeds Academy: All Springwell Leeds sites are closed today for staff and pupils due to the severe weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summerfield Primary School: The school’s breakfast club and sunshine club (our before and after school provision) will NOT be available. The school is provisionally opening at 10am to allow the pathways to be gritted.

The Farnley Academy: Delayed opening of 10am due to adverse weather conditions. Should this change, further updates will be provided.

The Ruth Gorse Academy: Delayed start - opening at 10am.

West SILC Milestone site: All sites closed

Westwood Primary School: Closed

Whingate Primary School: Awaiting final decision

Woodkirk Academy: Partially open - Years 7, 11, 12 and 13 only in school. Significant flooding to part of the site still present: H&S concern