The yellow warning for ice – which means there is a higher risk of injuries or accidents – is expected to remain in place until Monday evening.

The alert covers much of Yorkshire, where ice could form on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. Members of the public are asked to be careful on any icy surfaces, where injuries could occur from slips and falls.

Much of the country is currently covered by similar alerts with snow and ice warnings in place across Northern England and up into Scotland.

Drivers are warned to take extra care on the roads, with temperatures expected to drop below freezing across parts of the region with a sharp frost expected, as well as a risk of icy patches. Minimum temperature -4 °C.

Here’s the full Met Office weather forecast for the week ahead in Leeds.

Monday: Cloudy with wintry showers initially, with some snow settling across higher ground, and perhaps to lower levels at times. A very cold night ahead with clear skies throughout.

Tuesday: Very cold conditions will continue on Tuesday, remaining dry with temperatures only reaching low single figures during the afternoon.

Wednesday: Blustery wintry showers likely to affect coastal areas on Wednesday.

Thursday: Clearer conditions are expected on Thursday.

Friday: Expected to be largely cloudy on Friday but with temperatures continuing to stabilise.