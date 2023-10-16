Leeds weather: Four-day yellow warning issued by Met Office as Storm Babet set to batter the UK
and live on Freeview channel 276
Storm Babet is set to bring wet and windy weather to the country this week and a yellow-weather warning for Leeds has been issued by the Met Office that lasts from Wednesday evening until Saturday morning.
The Met Office says that there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded and that residents should expect travel issues.
It says there is also a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads and a chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.
The current Met Office forecast for Leeds predicts that Friday will have the most severe weather, with heavy rain and winds potentially reaching up to over 30mph on Friday
The Met Office’s Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Steven Keates said: “Storm Babet will bring impactful rain to many parts of the UK, but especially parts of eastern Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England later this week. Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of flooding.
"It is important to stay up to date with warnings from your local flood warning agency as well as the local authorities.
“As well as heavy rain, Storm Babet will bring some very strong winds and large waves near some eastern coasts too. Gusts in excess of 60mph are possible in eastern and northern Scotland from Thursday. It is likely Met Office warnings will be updated through the week.”