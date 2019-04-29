Leeds weather forecast: This is why a heavy fog has descended on Leeds and this is when it will clear

Leeds is currently covered in a thick layer of fog. But what has caused it and when will it clear?

The Met Office explain that fog is caused by tiny water droplets suspended in the air, with the thickest fogs tending to occur in industrial areas where there are many pollution particles on which water droplets can grow.

Leeds is currently covered in a thick layer of fog. But what has caused it and when will it clear?

According to the Met Office, “Fog is essentially a cloud at ground level that causes a reduction in visibility to less than 1000 m.

“However, for most people, thick fog is when visibility drops below 180 m. Severe disruption to transport occurs when the visibility falls below 50 m over a wide area. This is referred to as dense fog.”

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see fog slowly lift, turning to a mixture of sunshine and cloud for the rest of the morning. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 12C by 12pm.

The Met Office said: “Any fog and low cloud soon clearing to leave a dry day with sunny spells and light winds.”

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will climb to its peak of 15C by 4pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will see some small sunny spells, before remaining clear and dry throughout the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 9C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is then set to see cloud throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 17C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 3 May to Sunday 12 May said: “Some showery rain pushes southeastwards on Friday, interspersed with brighter spells.

“Colder, showery conditions will spread into the north later, with the showers turning wintry over the Scottish mountains.

“During the Bank Holiday weekend a pattern of generally dry weather is likely to develop, with some sunshine across most parts, although western and northern areas may eventually see some unsettled and windier conditions later.”