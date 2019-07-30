Leeds weather forecast: This is when thunderstorms will hit Leeds

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be mostly dull on Tuesday 30 July, with heavy rain and thunder set to hit.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will be mostly cloudy, with some small bursts of sunshine. The temperature will reach 22C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will begin bright, before thunderstorms hit from 3pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 23C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Thunder is set to continue into the evening, easing off to light rain by 9pm. The temperature will dip to 18C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 17C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is then set to see rain throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 20C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 3 August to Monday 12 August said: “Saturday will see a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers, possibly thundery across parts of Scotland and northern England.

“Elsewhere, it should be mostly dry with warm sunny spells.

“Into next week, low pressure looks likely to be located just to the west of the UK, which would bring a west to southwesterly across the majority of the UK, with the potential for a south to southeasterly flow across the far north of the country.”