Leeds weather forecast: This is when the good weather in Leeds will end

The weather is set to be bright today, with sunshine throughout the day and warmer temperatures.

But how long will this good weather last for?

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see cloud change to sunny intervals by late morning. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will continue to see bright, uninterrupted sunshine. The temperature will reach its peak of 17C by 1pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will see sunshine continue, before turning clear and dry throughout the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 11C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 9C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will see overcast conditions throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 14C. Saturday will then see light rain throughout the day, with a peak temperature of 15C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 20 May to Wednesday 29 May said: “Changeable weather is likely to continue next week, with a risk of showers for most parts and perhaps some longer spells of rain.

“The showers could become heavy, with a small risk of thunderstorms, especially across the south of the UK.

“There will also be some drier spells, with these most likely in the north and northwest of Scotland.”