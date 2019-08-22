Leeds weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Leeds today

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be mostly dull on Thursday 22 August, with heavy rain and cloud.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will begin cloudy, with light rain from 8am onwards, continuing throughout the morning. The temperature will reach 17C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will see rain continuing, turning heavy between 2pm and 3pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 21C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. Overnight temperature of 16C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is then set to see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud. Maximum temperature of 23C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 26 August to Wednesday 4 September said: “Monday will be dry and sunny for the majority, although with the continued risk of low cloud and fog around far west and northeastern coasts.

“A cloudier day for northwestern parts with strengthening winds and some rain here.

“Remaining very warm for most and hot in the southeast, with a small chance for some thundery showers here later on.

“Through the end of August and early September we will see a good deal of dry weather and sunshine.”