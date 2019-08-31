Leeds weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Leeds

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag on Saturday 31 August, with sunny spells and cloud.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning is set to see bright sunshine, before rain hits from 11am onwards. The temperature will reach 17C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon is then set to see light rain throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 18C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will see rain ease off by around 6pm. Overnight temperature of 11C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is then set to see a mixture of sunshine, light rain and cloud throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 16C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Wednesday 4 September to Friday 13 September said: “Through the second half of next week, cool and showery west or north-westerly flow is likely.

“However, there is likely to be a reasonable amount of dry and bright weather, especially across southern parts of the UK, with the wettest conditions likely to be in the northwest.

“It will often be rather windy, especially in the north, with the risk of gales at times. Wet and windy conditions may develop more widely for a time.”