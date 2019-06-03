Leeds weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Leeds

Have your say

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

The weather is set to be bright today, with sunshine throughout most of the day.

This morning will be bright throughout. The temperature will reach 17C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Early afternoon will see some small periods of cloud, with bright sunshine throughout the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will increase to its peak of 19C by 1pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will see some sunshine, before turning clear but dry throughout the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 14C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 11C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will then see light rain during the morning, with heavy rain from 1pm onwards. Maximum temperature of 15C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 7 June to Sunday 16 June said: “Sunny spells along with scattered heavy and possibly thundery showers are expected on Friday, with a chance of some more persistent rain and strong winds affecting the south.

“This unsettled and largely showery theme continues into the weekend, but with a risk of some longer spells of rain in places.”