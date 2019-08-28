Leeds weather forecast: This is when heavy rain is set to hit Leeds

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag on Wednesday 28 August, with sunny spells, cloud and heavy rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will begin with a mixture of sunshine and cloud, before a mixture of light and heavy rain begins to hit from 9am onwards, turning to cloud by 11am. The temperature will reach 18C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Heavy rain will hit from 12pm onwards, easing to lighter rain by 3pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 19C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will see rain continue, easing off by around 8pm. Overnight temperature of 11C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is then set to see a mixture of bright sunshine and cloud. Maximum temperature of 20C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 1 September to Tuesday 10 September said: “Changeable and, at times, unsettled weather is expected during the start of September.

“The first week of meteorological autumn should see rainy spells clearing to a mixture of sunshine and showers.

“Showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the northwest, with the best of any dry weather across southern and southwestern areas.

“It will be windy at times, especially across the north.”