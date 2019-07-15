Leeds weather forecast: This is how hot it will be in Leeds as temperatures soar

Have your say

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will begin with bright sunshine, which will continue throughout the morning. The temperature will reach 19C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Early afternoon will see some cloud, with bright skies from 3pm onwards. The temperature will continue to rise during the afternoon, reaching 23C at 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will continue to see bright sunshine, turning cloudy from 6pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 24C by 5pm, dipping to 19C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 16C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will see cloud during the morning, changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 24C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 16 July to Thursday 25 July said: Friday 19 July to Sunday 28 July said: “Probably turning more widely unsettled on Friday, with rain and stronger winds moving northeast across the UK.

“The heaviest rain will most likely be across southern and western parts, although there is some uncertainty in the forecast at this stage.

“Into the weekend and the following week, conditions will probably stay changeable and breezy at times, with showers or longer spells of rain but also some brighter and drier spells.

“It may become generally drier and brighter, more especially in the south and southeast, with the more changeable conditions persisting across northwestern parts of the UK.”