The Met Office predicts that it will be a rainy affair for those trick or treating on Halloween this evening (Monday) but that it should stay dry for long periods during the rest of the week.

The recent mild temperatures are also set to continue, with highs of around 15° for much of the week.

Read our breakdown below of the weather forecast for each day of the coming week according to the Met Office:

There are expected to be showers in Leeds during the week but also dry and sunny spells

Monday

On Halloween the Met Office predicts that there will be sunny intervals throughout the day but then from 8pm onwards there are heavy showers expected.

Temperatures are predicted to peak in the afternoon at a mild 16°.

Tuesday

After a night of rainfall it’s expected to dry up at around 9am on Tuesday in Leeds. The day is then set to be made up of sunny periods, with a particularly bright spot in the afternoon when temperatures will peak at 14°.

It will then be cloudy during the evening and at around 9pm some more rain fall is expected.

Wednesday

It’s set to be cloudy to start the day on Wednesday before some rain hits later in the day, with temperatures reaching 13°

Thursday

Thursday is set to start off quite cloudy before some sunny intervals kick in from midday that will last throughout the afternoon, during which temperatures will reach 11°.

Friday

After a cloudy start to the day on Friday the Met Office predicts that there will be sunny intervals from 9am along with some light showers in the city. Temperatures are predicted to peak at 12°.

Saturday

The Met Office is forecasting a damp day on Bonfire Night following a relatively dry but cloudy morning.

From midday though there is set to be light showers on into the evening, though there will also be some periods of sunshine to enjoy. Temperatures are set to peak at 13°.

Sunday

