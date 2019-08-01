Leeds weather forecast: Sunny start but this is when rain will hit Leeds

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag on Thursday 1 August, with sun, cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with bright sunshine from 11am onwards. The temperature will reach 21C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will see a mixture of sunshine and cloud. The temperature will reach its peak of 22C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will see light rain hit between 6pm and 7pm, turning clear and dry throughout the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 17C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 16C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is then set to see rain throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 22C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 5 August to Wednesday 14 August said: “Bands of rain and showers are likely to move northeastwards across the UK during Monday, with heaviest rain towards the northwest.

“The south is likely to see the driest and brightest weather, but more persistent rain may reach the southwest later Monday and into Tuesday.

“Through the rest of the week, low pressure is likely to be located just to the west of the UK. This would bring west to southwesterly winds across the majority of the UK.”