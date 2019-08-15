Leeds weather forecast: Rain hits but this is when it will stop

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag on Thursday 15 August, with rain and sunshine.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will begin with rain, easing off by around 10am. There will then be bright sunshine throughout the rest of the morning. The temperature will reach 17C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will continue to see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 19C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will see sunshine continue, turning clear and remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 14C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is then set to see rain throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 19 August to Wednesday 28 August said: “Monday will be a cool day with a mix of sunshine and showers, the showers heaviest and most frequent in the north and northwest where thunderstorms are likely.

“It will also be windy at first, with some coastal gales.

“Through Tuesday and Wednesday there will be a trend for the weather to become less unsettled in the south and southwest, with increasingly dry conditions developing here.”