Leeds weather forecast: Mostly cloudy day but this is when temperatures will rise in Leeds

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag on Wednesday 21 August, with small sunny spells and cloud.

However, temperatures are set to rise in Leeds over the next few days.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloudy conditions. The temperature will reach 18C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will then be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 21C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. Overnight temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is then set to see a mixture of sunny spells, cloud and light showers. Maximum temperature of 21C.

Temperatures will continue to rise as the week progresses, reaching 25C by Saturday.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 25 August to Tuesday 3 September said: “Sunday is expected to be dry, bright and warm across most of the UK.

“Temperatures will be well above average across the southeast, but remain closer to normal in the northwest. The odd shower is possible but most people won't see one.

“On Monday (the Bank Holiday except in Scotland), warm dry weather is expected again in the south and east, but it may be wetter and windier in the far northwest.

“In the following days, dry warm weather may well continue in the south and east, though there is a risk of some thundery showers moving up from the near continent.”