The Easter weekend is nearly over and many people in the UK will experience a very windy start to the new week. So much so that the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning.

The warning will cover areas of western Scotland and England as well as Northern Ireland and Wales. It will come into effect at 3pm on Tuesday (April 11).

For much of the affected areas, the warning will finish at 6am on Wednesday, April 12. However, for a large area of the south west of England, including Bristol and Somerset, a further warning will be in place until 11.59pm.During this time, gusts of around 30/40mph could hit affected areas. This could also be accompanied by heavy rainfall.

Despite Leeds not being affected by the latest weather warning, the city has been battered by a range of weather conditions in the last few weeks. Last month, Leeds was issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice by the Met Office and the city transformed into a winter wonderland.

But what will the weather be like in Leeds this week? Here’s everything you need to know.

Leeds weather forecast for the week ahead

Light showers are expected in Leeds this week

Leeds will see light showers on Tuesday with sunny skies expected by late morning as temperatures reach highs of 12°c while winds hit 20mph. Light showers are expected around Wednesday lunchtime with highs of 8°c and winds of 17mph throughout the day.

On Thursday, it will be cloudy with sunny intervals in the afternoon as temperatures reach 9°c and winds hit 17mph. Cloudy skies with light showers are expected on Friday, with highs of 10°c as winds reach 6mph.

Leeds weekend weather forecast

