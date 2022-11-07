Despite November normally signalling the start of plummeting temperatures, the Met Office predicts highs of 15 degrees C this week in Leeds, with very little rain. It’s good news for those of us wanting to save money on our heating bills, as it looks unlikely the city will experience extreme wintery weather any time soon.

Read our breakdown below of the weather forecast for each day of the coming week according to the Met Office:

Monday

Weather in Leeds is expected to remain mild but overcast this week.

Predictions for a largely overcast day, with a small amount of rain in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to be stable all day, with highs of 14 degrees, and lows of 13 degrees in the evening.

Tuesday

The day is expected to start with rain in the early hours, making way for a sunny start, with bright spells for the rest of the day.

Highs of 13 degrees and lows of 10 degrees are expected.

Wednesday

Bright spells expected throughout the day, with afternoon temperatures reaching 12 degrees and lows of 10 later on.

Thursday

A muggy day expected, with overcast skies and highs of 15 degrees, along with very little chance of rain.

Friday

Another warm one, with highs of 15 degrees and sunny spells throughout the afternoon, and lows of 11 later on.

Saturday

Slightly fresher on Saturday, with temperatures only rising to 12 degrees at lunchtime and sunny spells in the afternoon.

Sunday