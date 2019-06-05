Leeds weather forecast: Dull day but this is when sunshine will appear

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with cloud and some sunshine.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with cloud and some sunshine.

This morning will be overcast throughout. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Early afternoon will remain cloudy, with bright sunshine between 2pm and 4pm. The temperature will increase to its peak of 17C by 2pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 13C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 11C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will then see a mixture of sunshine and light rain throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 17C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 9 June to Tuesday 18 June said: “The unsettled and cool weather looks set to continue on Sunday.

“There will be showers for many and the likelihood of more persistent rain and strong winds arriving from the southwest to affect many parts later in the day.

“Into next week and it will probably start cool, changeable and showery, with some longer spells of rain.”