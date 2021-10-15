Leeds weather forecast: Dry day with plenty of sunshine according to Met Office

It is set to be bright with lots of sunshine in Leeds today (Friday).

However, they also warned it will feel cooler than it has been recently.

The Met Office said: "Dry and bright on Friday with long periods of sunshine throughout.

"Feeling cooler than of late.

"Maximum temperature 11 °C."

The sun will rise at 7.33am and set at 6.10pm.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

The Met Office said: "Dry and bright to start Saturday.

"Cloudy with light rain later, and across the north on Sunday.