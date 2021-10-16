Leeds weather forecast: Dry and bright morning as overnight frost clears

It is set to be a dry and bright day on Saturday.

The Met Office said it will be dry and bright morning once any overnight frost clears.

Thickening cloud will spread eastwards from late morning, with the best of any brighter spells in the south.

Maximum temperatures will be 14 degrees.

The sun will rise at 7.35am and set at 6.08pm.

Looking outwards to Sunday, it is expected to cloudy and breezy with outbreaks of rain.