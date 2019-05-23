Leeds weather forecast: Cloudy start but this is when sunshine will appear

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

However, Leeds will be warm throughout the day as temperatures rise.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will be mostly cloudy, with some small sunny spells. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will be similar, but more sunshine will occur towards late-afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 17C by 3pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will then see bursts of pure sunshine, before turning clear but dry throughout the remainder of the evening. The temperature will dip to 12C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 10C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will then see bright sunshine throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 27 May to Wednesday 5 June said: “Showers or perhaps longer spells of rain are likely on Bank Holiday Monday in some areas, along with blustery winds at times.

“The rain is more likely in the north, but still there is a chance of the odd shower in the south, amongst some sunny spells.

“Temperatures are likely to be near the seasonal average for many, but cool in any rain.”