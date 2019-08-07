Leeds weather forecast: Cloudy start but this is when rain could spoil plans

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag on Wednesday 7 August, with sunshine, cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach 17C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Early afternoon will see light rain hit from 12pm until around 2pm, with bright sunshine from 3pm onwards. It will then be sunny and bright throughout the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 20C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will see sunshine continue, before turning clear and remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is then set to see a mixture of sunshine and cloud throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 22C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 11 August to Tuesday 20 August said: “Unsettled weather will continue through Sunday, but showers probably fewer and lighter than on Saturday.

“Strong winds, particularly in the south at first, will continue to ease throughout the day.

“Monday is likely to be drier and brighter, but still some showers around. Further rain, possibly heavy is likely to spread from the west by Tuesday.”