Leeds weather forecast: City set for ‘mini heatwave’ next week, with temperatures soaring to 27 C

A mini heatwave is predicted for the coming week

The mercury will start to ramp up in the first half of the week, with highs of 21 C today (Sunday September 5) and 23 C on Monday - although there will still be a fair amount of cloud overhead.

On Tuesday, it’s time to delve into your summer wardrobe once more because the Met Office predicts temperatures will soar to 26 C, with clear blue skies, and balmy lows of 15 C.

Wednesday is forecast to be the hottest day of the week, as the mercury inches up another notch to a sizzling 27 C - with clear skies predicted.

Gorgeous weather never lasts too long in Leeds, and while Thursday will still be warm - at 23 C - the Met Office has warned the day could bring thundery showers.