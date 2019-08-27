Leeds weather forecast: Bright sunshine but this is when rain will hit Leeds

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag on Tuesday 27 August, with bright skies and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach 23C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Early afternoon will see bright sunshine continue, before cloud creeps in from 4pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 27C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will see light rain hit from 6pm onwards, easing off by around 9pm. Overnight temperature of 16C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is then set to see rain and cloud throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 20C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 31 August to Monday 9 September said: “It will be unsettled this weekend.

“On Saturday, rain will gradually clear the southeast through the day, with sunshine and showers for much of the country. The showers will be heaviest in the north and west, with the risk of hail and thunder.

“Gales will be possible in the far northwest and it will feel cool for the time of year.

“The south will become drier on Monday but for the start of September, it will probably be fairly unsettled nationwide.”