Leeds weather forecast: Bright sunshine but this is when cloud could spoil plans

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Thursday 18 July, with cloud, sunny skies and warm temperatures throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning is set to see a bright start, with cloud creeping in from 9am. The temperature will reach 19C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will then see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 21C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening is set to remain sunny, before turning clear and remaining dry. The temperature will dip to 17C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 14C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is set to see rain throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 20C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 22 July to Wednesday 31 July said: “This period will likely see a northwest to southeast split in the weather across the UK with northwestern parts experiencing spells of rain, which could be heavy at times, as well as some periods of strong wind bringing a risk of coastal gales.

“By contrast, the southern and southeastern parts of the UK should see much drier and warmer weather, which could become hot and rather humid at times, especially early to mid next week.”