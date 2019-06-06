Leeds weather forecast: Bright sunshine as temperatures rise

Have your say

The weather is set to be bright today, with sunshine and warmer temperatures.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see mostly bright, uninterrupted sunshine. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Early afternoon will be cloudy, with bright sunshine between 2pm and 4pm. The temperature will increase to its peak of 18C by 3pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will see bright sunshine, before turning clear and dry for the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 13C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 9C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will then see heavy rain throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 16C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 10 June to Wednesday 19 June said: “The unsettled and cool weather looks set to continue into next week.

Monday will see sunny spells and further showers, with the risk of hail and thunder. Outbreaks of rain will also be likely for Scotland.

“The week will probably start cool, showery and changeable, but there are indications for later in the week that overall drier and more settled conditions could slowly become established.”