Leeds weather forecast: Bright start but this is when heavy rain is set to hit Leeds

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Wednesday 17 July, with cloud, sunny skies and rain throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

The weather is set to be a mixed bag on Tuesday 16 July, with cloud, sunny skies and warm temperatures throughout the day.

This morning is set to see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach 22C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will then be cloudy throughout, with heavy rain set to hit from 4pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 23C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Heavy rain is set to continue throughout the evening, turning lighter from 8pm onwards. The temperature will dip to 17C by 8pm. Overnight temperature of 16C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will be cloudy during the morning, changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. Maximum temperature of 21C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 20 July to Monday 29 July said: Sunday 21 July to Tuesday 30 July said: “Sunday will bring a mixture of sunshine and showers across northern Britain, with largely dry conditions to close out the weekend in the south.

“Into the start of next week, low pressure is most likely to be close to northwest Britain, bringing stronger winds and occasionally heavy rain.

“Further southeast, it should be mostly dry with the potential to tap into very warm air drifting north out of Europe.”