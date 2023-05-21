Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Who could replace Phillip Schofield after This Morning exit
Most dangerous driving hotspots in the UK unveiled
Met Office warns of high UV levels as UK temperatures reach 21C
Distinguished novelist Martin Amis has died aged 73
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years

Leeds weather forecast as Met Office expects ‘warm sunshine’ with temperatures rising to 22°C

High pressure will dominate the UK’s weather in the next few weeks

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 21st May 2023, 15:53 BST- 1 min read

With regions across the UK set to experience a glorious week of sun, Leeds will be no different. The Met Office has forecast a week of ‘warm sunshine’ in West Yorkshire but some areas may become cloudy with light winds.

According to the Met Office, high pressure will dominate the UK’s weather in the next few weeks, with heatwave conditions possible by the end of May. The Met Office has also warned of high UV levels across the UK with sun cream encouraged amid brighter days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But what does the weather forecast look like for the rest of the week in Leeds and is the sun looking like it’ll stick around as we head into the weekend?

Leeds Met Office weather forecast

Monday, May 22:

Mainly fine with some sunshine as early low cloud and fog patches clear. Becoming more generally cloudy later in the afternoon as a weakening band of light rain edges southwards. Maximum temperature 22 C.

Outlook for Tuesday May 23 to Thursday May 25:

Often fine through this period, with some sunshine and light winds. Some chilly starts are expected, but it will become warm inland, especially earlier in the week.

Long range forecast for Friday May 26:

Share your feedback and suggestions with Andrew Hutchinson via email at: andrew.hutchinson@jpress.co.uk or tweet him - @AndyHutchYPNShare your feedback and suggestions with Andrew Hutchinson via email at: andrew.hutchinson@jpress.co.uk or tweet him - @AndyHutchYPN
Share your feedback and suggestions with Andrew Hutchinson via email at: [email protected] or tweet him - @AndyHutchYPN

The Met Office has forecast ‘generally settled’ conditions for Friday with sunny spells for many. Northern regions may see more cloud at times, with weakening bands of rain possible.

Related topics:Met OfficeLeedsWeather forecastWest Yorkshire