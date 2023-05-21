With regions across the UK set to experience a glorious week of sun, Leeds will be no different. The Met Office has forecast a week of ‘warm sunshine’ in West Yorkshire but some areas may become cloudy with light winds.

According to the Met Office, high pressure will dominate the UK’s weather in the next few weeks, with heatwave conditions possible by the end of May. The Met Office has also warned of high UV levels across the UK with sun cream encouraged amid brighter days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what does the weather forecast look like for the rest of the week in Leeds and is the sun looking like it’ll stick around as we head into the weekend?

Leeds Met Office weather forecast

Monday, May 22:

Mainly fine with some sunshine as early low cloud and fog patches clear. Becoming more generally cloudy later in the afternoon as a weakening band of light rain edges southwards. Maximum temperature 22 C.

Outlook for Tuesday May 23 to Thursday May 25:

Often fine through this period, with some sunshine and light winds. Some chilly starts are expected, but it will become warm inland, especially earlier in the week.

Long range forecast for Friday May 26:

Share your feedback and suggestions with Andrew Hutchinson via email at: [email protected] or tweet him - @AndyHutchYPN